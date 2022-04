The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning.

I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s.

More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday.

The highest chance for storms and severe weather will move in Monday afternoon.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main risk, but I’m also tracking a low tornado threat as well.