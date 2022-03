Today is the 1st day of Spring!!!

We’ll see sunny skies, and highs today will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Fire Danger will be near-critical this afternoon with strong southerly winds gusting over 40mph.

Storms move into the forecast Monday afternoon. There will be a threat of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds possible.

We’ll see good rain chances through mid-week, but a rebound by the weekend.