After another cold start, we’ll see really nice weather for the next few days.

Sunny, breezy and nice Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-50’s to low-60’s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60’s Tuesday.

Big changes move in Wednesday. A strong cold front will plow through the state.

We’ll see colder weather and even snow chances Thursday.

Right now it looks like the best chance of snow will be in Western Oklahoma.