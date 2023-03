After a cold and foggy start we will see nice weather today.

Today will be sunny, mild and calm. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Cloudy, breezy and cold tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 30’s and 40’s.

Cloudy, breezy and cooler Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper-50’s.

Some showers across Northeastern Oklahoma Sunday evening.

Have a great weekend!