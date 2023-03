After a chilly start we will see AMAZING weather today.

I’m tracking sunny, warm and breezy weather Saturday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the 60’s with breezy south winds.

Partly cloudy and mild Sunday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the 40’s.

Sunny, warm and windy Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid-70’s.

Enjoy it because by mid-week we will see cooler and rainy weather move in.