Nice weather will continue through the rest of our weekend with a cool night Saturday night. Look for lows in the upper 40s overnight north with 50s central and south.

More 70s with a few more clouds will be the norm for Sunday.

Rain and storm chances begin mainly west and northwest Monday spreading through much of the state each day through Thursday. Some of the storms may be strong in the afternoons, however widespread severe weather is not expected.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett