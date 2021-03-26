Nice Weekend Forecast!

Friday will be warm and windy under mostly sunny skies! Highs will climb to the mid 70s with a south wind at 20 mph. Fire danger will be high due to strong winds and dry air. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday. OKC’s temperatures will peak mid-day in the upper 60s and then fall to the low 60s by late afternoon. A few showers are possible. Isolated storms will develop in southeastern Oklahoma. A few could be strong with the main concerns of wind and hail. Sunday will be sunny and seasonal with lighter winds.