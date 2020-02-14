Nice Weekend Warming Trend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
weekend

weekend

Oklahoma will still feel the impact of an arctic air mass on Friday. Highs will range from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s south. OKC will only climb to near 40, about 15 degrees below normal! Skies will clear this afternoon with a light south wind. Winds increase overnight creating wind chills in the teens and 20s. Lows will drop to the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s Saturday under partly sunny skies.  Sunday will be warmer in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be the warmest day of the week in low 70s! A cold front will move through Monday night, dropping highs below normal in the 40s. Most of next week will stay dry.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

41° / 18°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 0% 41° 18°

Saturday

58° / 32°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 58° 32°

Sunday

61° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 61° 34°

Monday

70° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 47°

Tuesday

45° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 45° 40°

Wednesday

47° / 29°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 47° 29°

Thursday

47° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
27°

30°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

34°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

37°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

44°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

42°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

8 PM
Clear
0%
39°

39°

9 PM
Clear
0%
39°

39°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
39°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
10%
39°

39°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
10%
39°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
10%
39°

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
10%
39°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
39°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
10%
39°

39°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
10%
39°

43°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
43°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter