Nice Weekend Warming Trend

Oklahoma will still feel the impact of an arctic air mass on Friday. Highs will range from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s south. OKC will only climb to near 40, about 15 degrees below normal! Skies will clear this afternoon with a light south wind. Winds increase overnight creating wind chills in the teens and 20s. Lows will drop to the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s Saturday under partly sunny skies. Sunday will be warmer in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be the warmest day of the week in low 70s! A cold front will move through Monday night, dropping highs below normal in the 40s. Most of next week will stay dry.