Nice weekend weather ahead…with one minor speedbump

After a warm Friday, the weekend will be nice, with one chance for rain and storms.

Friday night, look for clear skies and lows in the low 50s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies with a few more clouds midday. Ahead of a cold front, temps should near 70 degrees in central Oklahoma with 60s north. The front will pass northern Oklahoma dry, but an interaction with moisture means isolated afternoon and evening storms, mainly south and east of OKC. OKC proper has a 40 percent chance for rain.

Skies will quickly clear Saturday night with more sun and 60s Sunday.

Our next chance for rain comes Tuesday with another cold front.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett