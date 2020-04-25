Nice weekend weather leads to severe potential next week

Calm and nice weather will finish out the weekend before severe ingredients make a return to the Sooner state.

Saturday night, expect mostly clear skies and cool temps into the upper 40s for lows.

Sunday will be gorgeous with even warmer temps into the upper 70s by the afternoon. A few more clouds are expected for the afternoon.

Monday should be mostly dry with only a very slight chance for an afternoon storms, however the threat is higher Tuesday.

A dryline will be placed west of highway 81 Tuesday and with low pressure to the north, and a favorable jet stream in place, severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for more details.

