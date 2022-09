Less hot weather will be here for the upcoming week, however daily temps will still be above average!

Look for showers to end as we head into Saturday night. Track the rain here.

Look for sunny skies to return Sunday. Despite winds being from the north, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with less hot conditions in northern Oklahoma.

The combination of the drought and northern wind around hurricane Ian will keep humidity levels low through the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett