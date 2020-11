High pressure is filling back into the state bringing sunshine and a return to warm south wind.

Sunday evening, look for clear skies and quickly falling temps after sunset. Lows will head down to the low to middle 30s.

Sunny skies are here all week long with a few more clouds midweek. Highs will climb through the 60s into the 70s by Election Day.

Our next chance for rain comes with a cold front a week from Monday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett