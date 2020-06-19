OKC breaks record for daily rain, more on the way!

Friday, nearly 2″of rain fell at Will Rogers Airport breaking a record, other locations saw over 3″, and more is on the way!

Friday night, look for a few isolated showers with more activity arriving from the west overnight. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong with heavy rainfall. Lows will be nice, falling to the middle 60s.

Look for scattered showers and storms Saturday. While the whole day will not be a washout, some of the storms may have heavy rain. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

We take a break from the rain Sunday with more storms coming back to begin next work week, some of which will have heavy rain.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett