OKC is Now Snowier Than Many Northern Cities

After two back-to-back snowstorms with record snow, OKC is now snowier this December than some typically snowy northern cities! Highs Wednesday will only climb to the mid 30s as a result of the snow. Northwestern Oklahoma will only climb to the upper 20s due to higher snow totals from yesterday. Skies will gradually clear, allowing for melting to begin. Lows will drop to the teens overnight under mostly clear skies. Thursday will be slightly warmer in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the southwest. Highs Friday will climb close to normal, around 50 degrees, with a strong south wind. A weak system will bring a slight chance for showers or flurries Friday night through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will climb above normal Monday and Tuesday before a cool-down. Christmas Eve and Day will be dry and cool with highs in the upper 40s. Stay tuned for the latest!