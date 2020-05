My forecast for Sunday in OKC Metro. Morning scattered showers fading then partly cloudy warm, breezy, muggy mid to upper 80s. Isolated to scattered t’storms possible by late afternoon rain chances over all 30%. Don’t cancel plans today just have a back up plan ready to go. Memorial Day is different story! Widespread showers and t’storms seem likely Monday with locally heavy rainfall a real concern Also, some severe potential depending on how the exact details unfold. Watching. Jon Slater