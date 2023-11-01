The cold continued early Wednesday morning with some very cold air! OKC broke its previous record by two degrees while other cities were in the teens!

Moving forward, overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we will see lows near the freezing point. A frost is likely for most, however a deep hard freeze won’t be widespread.

Overnight freezes won’t be back for awhile as much warmer air returns. Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s with 70s by the weekend into early next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett