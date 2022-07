Get ready for a very long stretch of temperatures over 100, and in some cases a stretch above 105!

Historically, we have seen 2+ week stretches of daily highs above 100 in Oklahoma City, and some stretches of nearly a week of back to back 105 degree highs.

The forecast is for highs to be near records, at or above 100 for the next 11+ days with little to no relief from clouds and rain.

Please remember to check the back seat. Kids and pets should NEVER be left unattended for any reason or any length of time!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett