Oklahoma adds two tornadoes to extremely busy Fall severe season

Wednesday night’s severe weather brought hail to the north metro, some to the size of half dollars.

Hail on the Turner Turnpike – Marc Dillard

Further south, a tornado was confirmed by several storm spotters near the town of Bray, OK just after 6:30PM. That same storm prompted another tornado warning about 45 minutes later near Turner Falls.

Off to the east, severe weather rolled on, producing Oklahoma’s 2nd November tornado in Catoosa. Large tree damage was reported in many parts of town.

October’s 31 tornadoes broke a record, and while its not unheard of to have November tornadoes, we certainly are continuing an active Fall!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

