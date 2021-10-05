Oklahoma back in a very warm, dry pattern the rest of this week!

We are back in a very warm, dry pattern for the rest of this week. Temperatures will make a run at 90 degrees in central OK by the end of this week and into this weekend with south winds increasing, lots of sunshine! A weather pattern change tries to evolve next week with Oklahoma rain and storm chances going up.  Here’s a look at rainfall totals through this upcoming weekend.  Notice western and central OK stays dry.  However, the jest stream takes a southward surge and disturbances in the flow could begin to impact Oklahoma next week.  Stay tuned!

