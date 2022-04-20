A dry line and weak cold front approaches and then stalls over OKC this afternoon. This will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s near record highs. The record high is 91 set back in 1961. There’s a low chance that isolated storms could form from near OKC and to the east this evening. Any storms that form could go severe. But again only a very low chance. The main threats are large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado threat. Stay weather aware just in case this evening especially east of OKC. Storm chances will increase across the Panhandles and far western Oklahoma Thursday and Friday with severe weather very possible. Then eventually that system moves east into central Oklahoma late Saturday into Sunday morning. The best chance for significant rainfall for the OKC Metro looks to be Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

