We got a Cap Buster! The best way to get rid of a mid level warm Cap is to bring atmospheric lift, and cold air aloft. This will happen as strong storm system brings rising motion and cold air aloft over Oklahoma from west to east Friday eve, Saturday into Sunday. Thunderstorm chances will be going up and some severe weather seems likely. Best chance for storms in OKC is late Saturday and Saturday night. Stay weather aware! It’s just that time of year folks!

