While we find ourselves in what is climatologically the driest month of the year, the Oklahoma drought only continues to worsen.

A weak front will slide through Friday night, bringing only some clouds and cooler weather for the weekend.

Temps will warm tom the upper 50s and even lower 60s into early next week with a slight chance of rain by Wednesday into Thursday. Unfortunately the highest rainfall totals appear to fall in eastern Oklahoma.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett