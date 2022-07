Its now been 41 days since we have had measurable rain at Will Rogers Airport in OKC. While some folks have gotten some much needed rainfall, many others are still high and dry,

The drought monitor shows degradation of drought conditions nearly statewide.

Rain chances will be low through Friday before disappearing for the weekend and early next week.

Remember to check the back seat. Children and pets should NEVER be left unattended for any length of time!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett