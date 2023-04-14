A dryline is moving into western Oklahoma through the rest of the day bringing extreme fire concerns to all of western Oklahoma. A Red Flag Warning is out through 8PM.

With instability being “capped” over much of the state, thunderstorms will have trouble taking off today, however near the dryline, a couple may form in NW Oklahoma this afternoon and evening.

Storms that are able to form will race through NW into north central Oklahoma with a threat for large hail to 2″ in diameter!

Track the storms here.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett