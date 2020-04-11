Oklahoma Easter Forecast

Here’s the updated Easter Forecast for Oklahoma City and central OK. A very strong late season cold front is still coming this way. However, latest data has slowed the timing as it approaches central OK Sunday. Right now, it looks like the cold front reaches OKC 4-5 PM Sunday. This means temps warm well into the 70s ahead of the front Sunday afternoon. It also means a better chance for scattered t’storms to form along the cold front I 35 and east. Behind the cold front after 5 PM you can expect strong north winds and falling temps into the 40s by 8 PM. A freeze seems likely from OKC NW by Monday morning. Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction