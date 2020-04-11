Oklahoma Easter Forecast

Here’s the updated Easter Forecast for Oklahoma City and central OK.  A very strong late season cold front is still coming this way.  However, latest data has slowed the timing as it approaches central OK Sunday.  Right now, it looks like the cold front reaches OKC 4-5 PM Sunday.  This means temps warm well into the 70s ahead of the front Sunday afternoon.  It also means a better chance for scattered t’storms to form along the cold front I 35 and east.  Behind the cold front after 5 PM you can expect strong north winds and falling temps into the 40s by 8 PM.  A freeze seems likely from OKC NW by Monday morning.  Jon Slater

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 72° 47°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 30% 77° 58°

Monday

47° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 34°

Tuesday

43° / 34°
Showers of rain and snow early
Showers of rain and snow early 40% 43° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 56° 32°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 59° 40°

Friday

47° / 38°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 47° 38°

