Oklahoma going into active weather pattern starting this weekend and lasting thru next week! Heavy rainfall seems likely and some severe weather is possible.

The latest data continues to show an active weather pattern setting up across the southern plains starting this weekend and lasting thru next week. In this kind of pattern it won’t rain or storm everyday or all the time but you can expect waves of showers and t’storms to impact Oklahoma thru next week. The greatest threat seems to be locally heavy rainfall and flooding but we can’t rule out severe t’storms depending on how the atmosphere sets up. There might even be a little winter weather in the Panhandle too! It’s not unusual to get all kinds of weather in Oklahoma this time of year. From severe t’storms to flash flooding to winter weather. This map is showing a computer estimate of total rainfall potential for Oklahoma thru next week. This will not come down all at once but in waves thru next week. Please stay tuned to the latest weather updates on line and on the KFOR TV side! Be safe, Jon Slater

