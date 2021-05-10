Oklahoma locked in a chilly and sometimes wet weather pattern! Tracking the next round of rain / thunder on the way!

The next round of rain and t’storms is showing up with a upper level disturbance in the Rockies Monday Evening and moving straight for Oklahoma. Rain and t’storms will likely develop later tonight in Texas and spread northeast into central OK by Tuesday morning. Rain with embedded thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday afternoon before shoving off to the east by late Tuesday. The combination of rain, clouds and this cool air mass with keep temps in the 50s all day. Record cool high temps are possible here in central OK! Here’s a look at rainfall totals expected with this latest round of rain ending Wednesday morning. There’s also a marginal risk for severe weather from OKC to the south for nickel to quarter sized hail with embedded t’storms. Stay tuned folks!
