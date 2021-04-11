Oklahoma long range temperature outlook shows a cool weather pattern thru at least April 21! What does this mean?

Storm Trackers aren’t liking this forecast. Still looks like temps on the cool side thru at least April 21st. This will keep severe wx chances at bay since severe thunderstorms don’t really like cool temperatures. This is good news, right? Well, yes, we don’t want severe weather. However, Oklahoma gets most of its rainfall with severe thunderstorms and so the trade off is not enough vital moisture for Oklahoma in this pattern. Latest indications are that our real severe storm season might be delayed a couple more weeks. Time will tell. Stay tuned!