Oklahoma on the warm side of Jet Stream winds.

The weather pattern has not changed much this Fall across the lower 48 states. It’s a northwest flow jet stream pattern! Oklahoma is on the warm side of the jet stream winds with occasional cold fronts. However, most of the cold air is staying northeast of Oklahoma. Only a glancing blow of colder air and it’s also a very dry pattern. The fire danger is the biggest concern right now with the dry, warm conditions. At this time I don’t see any significant changes to this pattern for at least another 2 weeks.