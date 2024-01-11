First Arctic Blast of the season coming in early Friday morning! Expect strong NW winds, bitter cold temps, near zero wind chills! Plus, snow and blowing snow for the Friday morning commute! Here’s a look at potential snowfall accumulations. Roads will most likely become snow covered and very slick between 3 AM and 6 AM in the OKC Metro! The second Arctic Blast arrives over the weekend with even colder temps and more snow. Stay tuned to the latest weather updates and make sure you and your family are prepared for many days below freezing and dangerous winter weather.

