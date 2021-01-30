Oklahoma records 2021’s first tornado on heels of morning storm system. What is to come?

Overnight rain and non-severe thunderstorms impacted western and central Oklahoma early this morning before heading east. As the day warmed up, storms became stronger, and even produced a brief tornado in Nowata county in far northeastern Oklahoma.

Thankfully, the weather pattern going forward looks to be more calm for the next few days.

Saturday night, look for mostly clear skies with breezy northwesterly winds. Lows will be in the low to middle 30s.

Say goodbye to warm weather for tomorrow. Under sunny skies, highs will be in the upper 40s.

We will warm up before a Thursday front brings rain, followed by a stronger system next weekend that will bring a chance for snow!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett