Oklahoma records 2021’s first tornado on heels of morning storm system. What is to come?

Overnight rain and non-severe thunderstorms impacted western and central Oklahoma early this morning before heading east. As the day warmed up, storms became stronger, and even produced a brief tornado in Nowata county in far northeastern Oklahoma.

Thankfully, the weather pattern going forward looks to be more calm for the next few days.

Saturday night, look for mostly clear skies with breezy northwesterly winds. Lows will be in the low to middle 30s.

Say goodbye to warm weather for tomorrow. Under sunny skies, highs will be in the upper 40s.

We will warm up before a Thursday front brings rain, followed by a stronger system next weekend that will bring a chance for snow!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

67° / 34°
AM Rain
AM Rain 80% 67° 34°

Sunday

49° / 31°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 49° 31°

Monday

52° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 35°

Tuesday

57° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 57° 54°

Wednesday

50° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 50° 34°

Thursday

46° / 31°
Rain
Rain 50% 46° 31°

Friday

45° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 PM
Clear/Wind
1%
46°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
1%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
41°

40°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
37°

36°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
35°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
34°

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
33°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
32°

34°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

40°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
42°

44°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
44°

46°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Clear
1%
43°

41°

7 PM
Clear
1%
41°

