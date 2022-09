After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler.

Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.

Look for a warmup Friday and Saturday with another front cooling things down Sunday into next work week.

Fall begins Thursday at 8:04PM

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett