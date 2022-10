Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!

Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma. Ponca City broke a standing record of 26 degrees with 24 today!

As temps warmup toward the weekend, look for winds to increase along with fire danger as well.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett