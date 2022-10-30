A big area of low pressure , and increasing Gulf moisture will combine to bring severe weather chances to the Sooner state by the end of the work week!

First off, Halloween looks to be great with highs in the low 70s, and trick or treating temps will be in the 60s with clear skies. Temps will be in the 70s most of the week as the storm system approaches.

Friday and Saturday, severe weather is possible with hail and high winds, but also a fairly significant flooding threat. We need the rain, but there may be too much at once.

Stay tuned!