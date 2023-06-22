Tracking our next wave of thunderstorms arriving late tonight into Friday. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather with large hail and strong winds the main threats. There’s also a decent chance for more well needed rainfall. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals However, check back for updates since the timing and track of this wave is very much up in the air!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now