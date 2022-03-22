High Wind Warnings up for northwestern OK and Wind Advisories for central OK until 7 PM this Tuesday Evening. Strong and gusty NW winds behind cold front 25 to 45 MPH with gusts to 60 MPH NW OK and gusts to 50 MPH in central OK. These winds are being caused by an intense storm system moving slowly to the east of Oklahoma. The winds will gradually come down tonight and Wednesday but it’s still windy for a couple more days.

