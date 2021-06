Storms that were around earlier Thursday will continue to fade away into the evening. Along with clearing skies, some fog may be found into early Friday as lows head to the low 60s.

Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and middle 80s.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon feature climbing rain chances with the highest chances arriving Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be lower during the rainy days.

Widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett