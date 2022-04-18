Heads up Oklahoma…Our next chance for severe thunderstorms is Wednesday! An upper level wave in the jet stream tracks across Oklahoma with a cold front / dry line at the surface moving into central Oklahoma. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms could develop along these boundaries in central OK moving east. Main threats large hail and damaging winds. However, an isolated tornado is possible depending on how this sets up. At this time it’s a Marginal Risk but this could be upgraded to Slight Risk. Watching. Stay weather aware!

