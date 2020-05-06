Oklahoma’s next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms coming up this Thursday. Right now it’s a Slight Risk!

Watching our next storm system coming in on this Thursday. Right now it’s a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms late Thursday and Thursday Night. Main threats seem to be large hail again and possibly damaging winds. This all depends on how much warm unstable air can make it north into Oklahoma as the storm system arrives Thursday evening. At this time it doesn’t look nearly as unstable as the last few events. However, we need to continue to monitor latest trends. There is also the potential for locally heavy rainfall this go around. Oklahoma is getting dry for early May so we could actually use moisture! Watching! Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction