Oklahoma’s next cold front sweeps across the state on Wednesday.

Our next cold front moves across Oklahoma from northwest to southeast across the state on Wednesday. Right now there doesn’t appear to be enough moisture to support any t’storms with the front. So the front comes thru dry with a wind shift from south to northwest as the front moves across your location. As you can see from this forecast map the front should be in southeastern OK by Wednesday afternoon. Only slightly cooler air behind the front late Wednesday and Thursday before temps warm up again for this weekend.