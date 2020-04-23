One Calm Day, More Storms on the Way

Thursday will be calm with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the upper 70s. A few storms are possible in western Oklahoma Thursday afternoon. Isolated storms are possible in central Oklahoma this evening. Lows will drop to the mid 50s Friday morning. A cold front will sweep across the state Friday bringing scattered showers and storms with a strong north wind. A few storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main threats. The rain ends overnight Friday and lows will drop to the mid 40s by Saturday morning. This weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and light winds!

