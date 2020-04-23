Follow the Storms
One Calm Day, More Storms on the Way

Thursday will be calm with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the upper 70s. A few storms are possible in western Oklahoma Thursday afternoon. Isolated storms are possible in central Oklahoma this evening. Lows will drop to the mid 50s Friday morning. A cold front will sweep across the state Friday bringing scattered showers and storms with a strong north wind. A few storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main threats. The rain ends overnight Friday and lows will drop to the mid 40s by Saturday morning.  This weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and light winds!

Thursday

77° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 56°

Friday

72° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 72° 54°

Saturday

70° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 70° 45°

Sunday

76° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 76° 47°

Monday

77° / 59°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 20% 77° 59°

Tuesday

85° / 61°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 20% 85° 61°

Wednesday

74° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
80°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

