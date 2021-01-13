One last warm day leads to very windy, cooler stretch

A cold front is on the way, bringing cooler temps, and most noticeably, very windy conditions and high fire danger.

Wednesday night, expect clear skies. Light winds will be with us most of the night until near dawn. Early Thursday, northwesterly winds will accelerate quickly as the front moves through. Expect steady speeds from 20-35mph with some gusts to near 45mph.

Rather dry air will also be in place, so fire danger will be very high Thursday and Friday.

With windy conditions Thursday and Friday, cooler temps will be here with low 50s Thursday leading to only middle 40s Friday.

Highs in the 40s will be the norm this weekend with more cool air next week. Our next chance for rain will come to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 58° 34°

Thursday

53° / 30°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 53° 30°

Friday

44° / 28°
Windy
Windy 0% 44° 28°

Saturday

46° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 46° 28°

Sunday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Monday

52° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 52° 34°

Tuesday

45° / 29°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 45° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

52°

6 PM
Clear
1%
52°

47°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
47°

46°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
2%
41°

42°

7 AM
Clear
1%
42°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
51°

52°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
52°

53°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
53°

53°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
54°

