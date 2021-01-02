One last wave a very light wintry precipitation this morning and then improving weather conditions this weekend!

One last wave of very light wintry precipitation is moving across central OK this Saturday morning. It’s a mix of light snow and light rain. Temps are at or above freezing so no additional major travel problems are expected. However, still snow and slush on many roads from that big storm system last couple of days so use caution if traveling and watch for slick spots. Skies will be clearing from west to east this afternoon but temps will struggle to warm up with snow still on the ground. For tonight skies are clear so this means temps will tank into the 20s! Any standing water or slush will re-freezing solid tonight into Sunday morning. Plus, there’s also the possibility for freezing fog by Sunday morning. So again watch for more slick spots and take it slow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Jon Slater
