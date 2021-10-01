One More Big Round of Rain

Friday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 70s, light winds and cloudy skies. Widely scattered light showers or drizzle will be possible throughout the day. Our next big round of rain arrives tonight and moves east through Saturday morning. Locally heavy rain is possible. It may be a rainy for the Memorial Marathon activities Saturday morning, especially for the 5k.

Isolated showers will linger Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain moves out by the Memorial Marathon. Runners will have perfect race weather with light winds, cool conditions and mostly clear skies.

Highs will climb to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Nice fall weather will continue next week with a gradual warming trend.