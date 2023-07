A weak disturbance will work its way through the Texas panhandle Saturday night, spilling some energy into western Oklahoma. There will be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly west and southwest overnight through Sunday morning.

The storms are not expected to be severe, and rainfall totals will be relatively light.

Skies will clear midday Sunday allowing temps near 90. Our first 100 degree high is likely by midweek.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett