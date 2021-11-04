One More Cloudy Day

Thursday will be cloudy and cool with highs around 50 degrees. Northwestern Oklahoma will see some sun, resulting in warmer highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s for most of the state with cloud cover, southeastern and northwestern Oklahoma could see lows in the 30s where the skies clear. Skies will start to clear tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid 50s with a south breeze.

This weekend will be nice with sunshine, a south breeze and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend so don’t forget to have your clocks “fall back” one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We’ll jump to the 70s early next week! A cold front arrives Wednesday sparking showers and storms and bringing a cool-down.