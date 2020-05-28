One More Day of Storms, Beautiful Weather Pattern Begins Friday!

A meandering upper level low centered east of Oklahoma will slowly drift east Thursday. The back end of the system will bring widely scattered showers and storms for the eastern half of Oklahoma. Temperatures will range from the low 70s with cloud cover east to the mid 80s with sunshine west. OKC will have mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. The system finally exits late Thursday and skies will clear overnight.

Friday marks the start of our beautiful weather pattern! Highs will climb to the low to mid 80s with light winds and sunshine. Highs will climb to the mid 80s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. An upper level ridge will keep us sunny, dry and warm next week with highs soaring to the 90s by Tuesday!