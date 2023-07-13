A Heat Warning is in effect again for your Thursday. It’s a dangerous combination of heat and humidity with feels like temps 110 to 115 and possibly as high as 120! There is a weak summer front trying to push southeast into northwestern OK. So temps not as hot NW with a Heat Advisory in NW OK today. The weather pattern is going to change back into west northwest jet stream flow by tomorrow and over this weekend. This means more t’storm chances and not as hot temps this weekend. But it also means more strong to severe t’storms possible with heavy rainfall and flooding. Stay tuned to the latest weather conditions!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction