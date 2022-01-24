One More Mild Day Before Arctic Air Returns

Monday will be mild with highs nearly 15 degrees above normal, in the mid 60s. Enjoy sunshine and a light north wind. Lows will drop to the upper 20s overnight with increasing clouds. Tomorrow will be windy and cold with highs only in the mid 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Light snow will move into northern and western Oklahoma Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Most places will only see a dusting. A band of snow will move across central and southern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and evening. OKC will likely have little to no accumulation, just flurries. Temperatures will moderate and climb to near 60 again this weekend!