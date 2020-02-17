One More Mild Day, Cooler Air is on the Way

Highs Monday will range from the low 60s to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Cold air moves in tonight with lows in the mid 30s under cloudy skies. A light winter mix is possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Wind chills will drop to the teens and 20s. Tuesday will be much colder and windy with highs only climbing to the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

A light winter mix is possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. At this time, no accumulation is expected. Highs will only climb to the upper 30s Thursday and lows will dip into the 20s by Friday morning. Rain chances increase for the weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Stay tuned for the latest!