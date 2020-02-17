One More Mild Day, Cooler Air is on the Way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highs Monday will range from the low 60s to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Cold air moves in tonight with lows in the mid 30s under cloudy skies. A light winter mix is possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Wind chills will drop to the teens and 20s.  Tuesday will be much colder and windy with highs only climbing to the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

A light winter mix is possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. At this time, no accumulation is expected. Highs will only climb to the upper 30s Thursday and lows will dip into the 20s by Friday morning.  Rain chances increase for the weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Stay tuned for the latest!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 59° 52°

Tuesday

47° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 36°

Wednesday

49° / 32°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 49° 32°

Thursday

38° / 31°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 20% 38° 31°

Friday

45° / 23°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 45° 23°

Saturday

43° / 32°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 43° 32°

Sunday

49° / 38°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 49° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

54°

7 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

8 PM
Clear
10%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter